Water woes due to natural calamity resolved: DJB

Issues related to water supply due to the natural calamity in Uttarakhand have been overcome, said Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairperson Raghav Chadha on Monday.
Bhagirathi water treatment plant is now working at 100% capacity and Sonia Vihar WTP at 80% after production was reduced due to dirt in the raw water, which was affecting supply in South, East and North East Delhi.
“We treat raw Ganges water, which comes from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar. But due to the recent natural calamity in Uttarakhand, the quality of water worsened and has a lot of dirt and other particles,” said Mr. Chadha.
“Water quality is measured in nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) which have reached 8,000; this is supposed to stay at 100.,” he said, adding that NTU reading is now at 960.
