Water wastage: Centre, DJB told to submit report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the Centre and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over a petition seeking directions for remedial measures to prevent wastage of water from overflowing overhead tanks in residential and commercial areas.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the DJB to furnish a factual and action-taken report to the the tribunal within one month.

Remedial measures

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Ghaziabad councillor Rajendra Tyagi and others, who alleged that remedial measures were not being taken by authorities to prevent wastage of water from the overhead tanks.

Facing crisis

Noting the allegations made in the plea, the Bench observed, “Around 600 million people are facing acute water crisis in the country. Millions of litres of fresh potable water are being wasted in the absence of appropriate regulations or action plans.”

Stating that wastage of water has “assumed alarming proportions,” the petition stated, “The demand from water is expected to grow from 40 billion cubic metres currently to around 220 billion cubic metres in 2025...[the situation] is worsening by the day and needs to be arrested for the future generations.”

Punishable offence

The Bench observed, “The applicant accordingly seeks directions to the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to take measures under [relevant sections] and to all States and Union Territories to make wastage or misuse of water through overflowing tanks or otherwise, a punishable offence.”

The green tribunal posted the matter for August 28.