Water supply to be affected in south Delhi

Water supply in parts of south Delhi will be affected on Monday morning due to a pipe burst in the main line coming from Okhla waterworks and filling into the Kalkaji Underground Water Reservoir (UGR), the Delhi Jal board said in a statement.

The areas include all blocks of Kalkaji, Nehru apartments, South Park apartments, Deshbandhu Gupta apartments, Pocket 40, K1 and all blocks of CR Park, Blocks A, B, C, D of East of Kailash, Kailash Hill Amrit Puri Garhi and Garhi Village, it said.

The DJB informed that water tankers will be available on demand from the following numbers — Giri Nagar: 26473720, 26449877; Jalsadan: 29819035; Greater Kailash-29234747.