Water supply to be affected in parts of city

Water supply in different parts of the city, including Civil Lines, Karol Bagh and Model Town will be affected, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Thursday.

The DJB, in a statement, said due to the depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works to 671.80 feet against the normal of 674.50 feet and a reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana into the Yamuna, water production has been affected in the water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla.

The Delhi government has urged the Haryana government to release additional water into the Yamuna to prevent a water crisis in the city.