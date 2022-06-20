Water supply likely to improve marginally

Demand for water has also come down due to a temperature drop

Demand for water has also come down due to a temperature drop

Water supply in the Capital is likely to improve marginally as there is an increase in raw water received by Delhi.

However, water supply will still be affected in many parts of the city on Tuesday, including Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Delhi Gate, Model Town, Punjabi Bagh and Greater Kailash, according to the Delhi Jal Board.

“Raw water from Haryana through the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) has stabilised, but water inflow from the Yamuna is still very less. Water production is currently around 920 MGD (Million Gallon per Day),” a DJB official said.

The official said due to a drop in temperature, the demand for water has also come down and is helping them to handle the situation.

Delhi requires around 1,250 MGD of water. The DJB has a peak production capacity of around 950 MGD, however, there is a shortfall of about 300 MGD.

Last month, the production had fallen to around 820 MGD and even this month, the production has remained below 900 MGD on many days due to which the city is receiving less raw water, as per officials.