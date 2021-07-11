‘Water shortage in Delhi due to mismanagement’

Haryana says full share given to Capital

Haryana government on Sunday said the State was facing acute water shortage due to delayed monsoon but was still maintaining water supply to Delhi without any reduction.

‘Delay in monsoon’

The people of Delhi were facing water scarcity because of delays in monsoon and poor water management, said a press statement issued by the Haryana Public Relations Department attributing it to an official spokesperson.

It further accused the Delhi government of making false political rhetoric to hide its failure, adding the national Capital was being given its full share of water despite 40% less water in the Yamuna.

The official spokesperson said according to the report of the Economic Survey 2017 of the Delhi government, 20% of the drinking water in Delhi was wasted due to mismanagement. According to experts, the amount of drinking water that is wasted is more than 30%.

It is a matter of great regret that the Haryana government was facing criticism of the Delhi government despite making positive efforts and following the orders of the Supreme Court.

He said Delhi has a share of 719 cusecs of water at Munak from Yamuna and Ravi Beas waters. In addition to it, 330 cusecs extra Yamuna water is being released by Haryana at Munak, as per compliance of Supreme Court orders pronounced on February 29, 1996.

He said the Upper Yamuna River Board in its 52nd and 54th meetings has already verified this position.

He said Haryana had no role in the water shortage in Delhi.