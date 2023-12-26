GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water production curtailed in Delhi's Wazirabad, Chandrawal plants due to pollutants in Yamuna

Water supply will therefore be available at low pressure in several areas of Delhi from the evening of December 25 till the situation improves, they said.

December 26, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
An aerial view of the polluted Yamuna river. File

An aerial view of the polluted Yamuna river. File | Photo Credit: ANI

,

Due to the high level of pollutants in the Yamuna river at the Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed by 25-30 per cent in treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal, Delhi Jal Board officials said on Monday.

Water supply will therefore be available at low pressure in several areas of Delhi from the evening of December 25 till the situation improves, they said.

"Due to high level of pollutants (Ammonia more than 2.3 ppm) being received in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed 25-30 per cent from Water Treatment Plants of Wazirabad and Chandrawal," a DJB notice said.

The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, and Ambedkar Nagar, it said.

Other areas that will be affected are Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas and some of the Cantonment areas, the DJB said.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.