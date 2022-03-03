Water Minister inaugurates underground reservoir of 1.24 crore litres in Mayapuri
This is a step towards ensuring 24*7 water supply across the Capital: Jain
An underground reservoir-cum-booster pumping station with a capacity of 1.24 crore litres was inaugurated by Water Minister Satyendar Jain in Mayapuri with an aim to end the water crisis in the area. “This will be an important step to augment the water pressure, which will help solve the existing water crisis in Delhi” the Minister said.
“These subtle steps are part of a bigger and highly ambitious endeavour of ensuring 24*7 water supply across the Capital by the Delhi government, and we are evidently leaving no stone unturned to fulfil this commitment,” he added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.