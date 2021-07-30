Water level in Yamuna very close to danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi:

30 July 2021 11:13 IST

The water level of Yamuna, measured at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi, has crossed the warning level and is very close to the danger mark on July 30 morning, according to authorities.

The level was at 205.32 metres at 10 am on July 30, according to official data.

The warning level of Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres -- both measured at the Old Railway Bridge.

