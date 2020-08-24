Water level in Yamuna close to danger mark; Delhi govt. says ready to deal with flood-like situation

The water level of the Yamuna river on Monday rose to 204.38 metres, perilously close to the danger mark, with Delhi’s Water Minister Satyendar Jain saying the Government is ready to deal with any flood-like situation.
An official said 5,883 cusec water was released from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district at 8 a.m., leading to rise in water levels.
The water level of the river was recorded at 204.38 metres at 8 a.m., which is just below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
At 8 p.m. on Sunday, the water level was recorded at 204.18 metres. At 3.30 p.m. on Monday, the water level was at 204.32 metres, officials said. One cusec is equivalent to 28.317 litre per second.
Mr. Jain said the Government was keeping a close watch and was fully prepared to deal with any flood-like situation.
“We have a flood-control system ready and it will be activated when any the situation demands it,” he said.
The Government has a plan ready for all the areas along the Yamuna, right from Palla village to Okhla, he said.
The water level of the river rose due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the last few days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath