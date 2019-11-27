Water issue: BJP launches helpline to lodge plaints

The BJP on Tuesday launched a helpline number and email address for citizens to lodge complaints regarding “polluted water supply”. The party promised that it would put “pressure” on the Delhi government to rectify it.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference where the move was announced, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also pledged to provide quality potable water and clean air “within three years” of forming the government in Delhi.

The party also exhibited a video as a “reality test” of the water being supplied in Sant Nagar and Kamalpur areas of Burari, Palam’s Mahavir Enclave and Karawal Nagar’s D Block Khajoori in which residents alleged that “polluted water” is being supplied in addition to complaining that neither had their pipelines been replaced nor was clean water being supplied.

“The helpline number is 89801 89801 and this number can also be used for sending complaints through audio, video and photos on Whatsapp. Besides this, emails can also be sent on [email protected] for lodging complaints,” Mr. Tiwari said.