Water, garbage: survey finds spike in complaints

Complaints about non-availability of water made to the Delhi Jal Board and those about garbage collection made to the municipal corporations of Delhi have seen a sharp rise between 2015 and 2018, Praja Foundation said in a report on registered civic issues released on Thursday.

According to data analysed from RTI replies received by the group, the number of ‘no water’ complaints has seen a rise by 151% in the given period — from 34,554 in 2015 to 86,637 in 2018, the group said. The number of complaints saying garbage were not being collected have risen by 361% — from 1,830 to 7,606 — it said.

The most number of complaints registered with the civic bodies were to do with unauthorised construction at up to 65,277 complaints in 2018. The DJB, on the other hand, also saw an increase in the number of complaints on contamination of water that rose by 34%, among others.

The report also includes issues raised by MLAs and councillors at various levels and their attendance. The attendance of councillors at ward committee meetings in 2018 stood at 68% and of MLAs in 2018 stood at 82%.