Water crosses ‘danger mark’ in the Yamuna

Govt. starts evacuating people living close to river as water level continues to rise

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the ‘danger mark’ on Friday morning and continued to rise during the day, according to authorities.

The level measured at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi was 205.34 metres at 11 a.m. and it increased to 205.58 by 8 p.m., as per official data.

The warning level of Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres — both measured at the Old Railway Bridge.

The government has also started evacuation of people living close to the river, a process which happens during most monsoons in the national capital.

“The government has been preparing since June and a control room was set up on June 15. In the East district, 15 vulnerable points were identified and we are erecting tents and are in the process of moving some people from these vulnerable points. It is an ongoing process and the administration is fully prepared,” said Sonika Singh, District Magistrate (East).

The level is expected to rise further during the night.

“At 6 p.m., 37,109 cusecs of water was being released from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana and we expect the water level to rise during the night in Delhi,” an official said.

Hathnikund barrage is a point along the river in Haryana, upstream of Delhi, and water released from the barrage affects the flow of the river in Delhi.

Orange alert issued

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and major traffic disruptions The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday. The Capital recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, it said.