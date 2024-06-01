Water crisis: L-G terms Delhi government ‘irresponsible’; Saxena playing dirty politics, says AAP

Three days after Delhi Water Minister Atishi said the city was “grappling with a water crisis”, the national capital witnessed intense political drama over the issue.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government, calling it “irresponsible” for not repairing “dilapidated pipelines”, which, he said, caused 40% of the water to be wasted. “Today, women, children, old and young people are seen running behind tankers for a bucket of water, risking their lives,” Mr. Saxena said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital. The plea, filed by Ms. Atishi, has made the Centre, BJP-governed Haryana and Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition.

Ms. Atishi also wrote to Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging immediate intervention. In her letter, Ms. Atishi said there had been a drastic dip in the water level at the Wazirabad barrage over the past few days as Haryana has not been releasing the required quantity of water in the Yamuna river. The Delhi Water Minister has claimed that the city is parched because of a “conspiracy” by the BJP government in Haryana to curb the supply of Yamuna water to the Capital.

The day also saw the BJP staging a demonstration at ITO, with the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva claiming that the water crisis was a “creation of AAP government’s corruption and mismanagement”.

In response, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP leaders should, instead of protesting, urge their governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to provide the Capital with enough water. “If we all work together, we will be able to provide some relief to the public,” he said in a post on X.

‘City getting its quota’

In his statement, the L-G said, “I have been told that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are continuously giving their prescribed quota of water to Delhi. Despite this, the biggest reason for the severe water shortage in Delhi today is that 54% of the water being produced is unaccounted for and 40% of water is wasted during supply due to old and dilapidated pipelines.”

He added that the Wazirabad water treatment plant has not been able to function properly due to accumulated silt in the system.

“The Wazirabad treatment plant is not able to work at full capacity because the reservoir of the barrage, where the water coming from Haryana is collected, is almost completely filled with silt. Due to this, this reservoir’s capacity, which used to be 250 million gallons, has reduced to 16 million gallons,” he said.

Responding to the L-G, the Delhi government accused Mr. Saxena of “playing cheap and dirty politics”. “He is an outsider who has no interest in the welfare of Delhi or Delhiites. We do not feel it necessary or appropriate to fight with him on every issue,” the government said in a statement.

Weighing in on the issue, former Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said he had suggested to the L-G that a discussion on water supply with officials of the neighbouring States be started, but Mr. Saxena did not heed his suggestion.

“I say this with complete responsibility that the L-G ignored all my requests and pushed Delhi to this BJP-made water crisis,” he added.

