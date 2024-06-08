ADVERTISEMENT

Water crisis: Haryana at fault: Atishi; BJP seeks all-party meet

Published - June 08, 2024 01:13 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi. | Photo Credit: -

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday inspected the Wazirabad barrage amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. She accused the BJP’s Haryana government of not releasing Delhi’s rightful share of water in the Yamuna river, as a result of which, she said, the water level at the barrage had come down to 669.7 feet on Friday compared to 671.3 feet on June 2. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, accused Ms. Atishi of “lying” to “mislead” the people of Delhi. He demanded that an all-party meeting be convened on the crisis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

water / Delhi / rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US