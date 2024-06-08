Water crisis: Haryana at fault: Atishi; BJP seeks all-party meet

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday inspected the Wazirabad barrage amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. She accused the BJP’s Haryana government of not releasing Delhi’s rightful share of water in the Yamuna river, as a result of which, she said, the water level at the barrage had come down to 669.7 feet on Friday compared to 671.3 feet on June 2. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, accused Ms. Atishi of “lying” to “mislead” the people of Delhi. He demanded that an all-party meeting be convened on the crisis.

Related Topics water / Delhi / rivers