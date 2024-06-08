GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Water crisis: Haryana at fault: Atishi; BJP seeks all-party meet

Published - June 08, 2024 01:13 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi.

Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi. | Photo Credit: -

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday inspected the Wazirabad barrage amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. She accused the BJP’s Haryana government of not releasing Delhi’s rightful share of water in the Yamuna river, as a result of which, she said, the water level at the barrage had come down to 669.7 feet on Friday compared to 671.3 feet on June 2. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, accused Ms. Atishi of “lying” to “mislead” the people of Delhi. He demanded that an all-party meeting be convened on the crisis.

Related Topics

water / Delhi / rivers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.