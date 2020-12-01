Water cannons, 3,000 policemen to stop farmers

BSF and other security personnel on the third day of farmers’ protest at the Ghazipur border on Monday.

Move comes after police say they got input that protesters might attempt to enter Delhi via other routes

Delhi Police has fortified Tigri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders by deploying around 3,000 security personnel, water cannons, putting up concrete jersey barriers, and fencing police barricades with barbed wires to stop farmers from entering the city.

A senior officer said they have got an input that protesters might attempt to enter Delhi via other routes.

“We have ordered strict checking at key points in the city. All districts have been alerted and ordered to intensify checking of random vehicles,” the officer said.

At Tigri border, there are around 540 police personnel deployed under the supervision of three DCP-rank officers. Also, two DCPs are deployed during night.

At Singhu border, more security personnel are deployed under the supervision of Joint CP-rank officer.

There are around 1,800 police personnel along with three DCP-rank officers and one Joint CP-rank officer. At Nirankari ground in Burari, there are around 120 police personnel along with two DCP-rank police officers.

Personnel in civil dress

“Apart from regular security, we have also deployed police personnel in civil dress to keep watch on any anti-social elements. We are working in coordination with intelligence agencies. The situation is peaceful till now,” added the officer.

He said several companies of paramilitary forces are also deployed at borders. “We are constantly requesting farmers to shift to Burari [Nirankari ground] and not indulge in any kind of violence. We are also focusing on Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Gurugram border to ensure smooth traffic flow,” added the officer.

On Monday morning, a minor scuffle broke out between the farmers and the police at Ghazipur border after a group of protesters tried to push the barricades. They were later pacified by their leaders.