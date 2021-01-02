Delhi

Water bill waiver scheme extended

The Delhi government on Friday extended till March 31 its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge.

Under the scheme, all categories of houses get an exemption from late fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully depending on the housing category.

“We have decided to extend the last date for the scheme to enable more consumers to pay their bills at reduced rates,” DJB Chairman Satyender Jain said.

