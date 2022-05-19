Watch | Inside Delhi’s Masjid Mubarak Begum

A video on Delhi’s Masjid Mubarak Begum

On July 19, 2020, the central dome of the two-centuries-old Mubarak Begum Masjid in Delhi came crashing down in the heavy rain that lashed the city.

Located barely a kilometre from the historic Jama Masjid, the mosque closed its doors to worshippers for the first time ever. Not even during the strife filled days of the Revolt of 1857 when both the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid fell into the hands of the British, did the Masjid Mubarak Begum stop calling the faithful to five daily prayers.

The repair work is in progress though many point out it is not in consonance with the architectural beauty of the Masjid which is now under the Delhi Wakf Board. Anyway, one hopes the mosque regains its ancient glory at a time when it completes 200 years of dotting the map of Delhi.