Watch | How did Tis Hazari get its name?

June 07, 2022 14:34 IST

Tis Hazari in New Delhi is a place synonymous with judiciary at the pre-High Court level.

Tis Hazari was founded during the time of Shah Jahan and continued to have an impressive array of princesses who owned it. Aurangzeb’s daughter Zeb-un-Nisa loved this garden so much that the emperor gave it to her as a or fiefdom. She was buried here. Later, Mohammed Shah Rangeela’s wife Malika-e-Zamani Begum enjoyed similar rights over Tis Hazari. She too was laid to rest here.jagir

However, with the passage of time, Tis Hazari’s fortunes declined. During the Revolt of 1857, the beautiful Tis Hazari was destroyed beyond recognition, its age-old trees uprooted, its gardens turned into a barren stretch of land with only sundry growth.

Less than a 100 years later, India tasted freedom, and Tis Hazari’s fortunes showed an upswing. It became the sight of festival of Basant and Lohri. However, the trees, canal and garden of the Mughal era were gone for good.