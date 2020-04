Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta line in Noida on Monday and took a ride in the new train.

The Metro was ready for public use from 5 p.m.

The 12.64-km-long Magenta Line presently connects Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir and will be extended till Janakpuri by March next year. The current stretch accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, facilitating easy commute from south Delhi to Noida, and vice versa.