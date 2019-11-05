Watch | Delhi is choking again

Delhi is choking again. The air quality of Delhi had reached 999 in certain parts of the city this Deepavali season which is 'severe', according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The level of deadly respirable particles PM2.5 was almost seven times (418 ug/m3) the safe limit (60 ug/m3).

The city is at the mercy of the increase in wind speed which has helped reduce the impact of a smog post-Diwali

The Delhi government announced that all schools in the Capital would be closed till November 5.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority said that pollution in Delhi required emergency measures as it posed a health risk.

‘Severe’ air quality can cause respiratory problems in even healthy people and has a serious health impact on those suffering from lung or heart diseases