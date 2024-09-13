GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Arvind Kejriwal bail: What were the charges against the Delhi CM and why did the Supreme Court grant him bail?

Why did Supreme Court grant Arvind Kejrwal bail?
| Video Credit: The Hindu

The AAP supremo will now be able to walk out of jail having been previously granted interim bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate

Published - September 13, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik
Aaratrika Bhaumik

In a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court on September 13 granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

This means that the AAP supremo will now be able to walk out of jail having been previously granted interim bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

The ruling was delivered by a bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. While both the judges concurred on the decision to grant bail to the Delhi CM, they were, however, at odds concerning the legality of Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest.

We look into what the Delhi excise policy case is; the charges against Kejriwal; his bail conditions, and what the judges observed.

Read more:  Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy corruption case 

Script and presentation: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran 

Published - September 13, 2024 07:19 pm IST

