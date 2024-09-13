Watch: Arvind Kejriwal bail: What were the charges against the Delhi CM and why did the Supreme Court grant him bail?

In a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court on September 13 granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

This means that the AAP supremo will now be able to walk out of jail having been previously granted interim bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ruling was delivered by a bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. While both the judges concurred on the decision to grant bail to the Delhi CM, they were, however, at odds concerning the legality of Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest.

We look into what the Delhi excise policy case is; the charges against Kejriwal; his bail conditions, and what the judges observed.

Script and presentation: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran