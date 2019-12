Anti-citizenship law protesters offered roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want but their message is “love in return for hatred”.

Some lawyers participating in the demonstration also offered legal assistance to protesters in case they are detained by the Delhi Police.

Also read: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/anti-caa-protesters-offer-roses-to-security-personnel-at-delhis-jantar-mantar/article30348665.ece