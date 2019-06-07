‘Waste to Wonder Park’ ticket sales cross ₹2 crore

South Delhi’s ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ is emerging as a major tourist attraction and revenue from sale of tickets has crossed over ₹2 crore since it opened to public in February, the officials said on Thursday.

Authorities at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which governs the park spread over seven acres, said the daily footfall is surging day by day.

“On Eid, the theme park attracted 12,327 visitors, including senior citizens. The collection on that day through the sale of tickets was over ₹5.48 lakh,” a senior official said.