‘Waste-to-art’ theme park at ITO gets SDMC nod

To mark the 75 years of India’s Independence, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to come up with a theme park based on the ‘waste-to-art’ concept, at Shaheedi Park, ITO, after the civic body gave the nod for the project during its House session on Thursday.

Spread across an area of 4.5 acres, the theme park will be developed at a cost of ₹29 crore. It will feature 11 replicas of prominent figures, the likes of Bhagat Singh, Chandragupta Maurya, and will have three galleries. Under the ‘waste to art’ concept, waste materials such as old scrap and metals are used in the making of the replicas.

Previously, the civic body executed two projects – Waste to Wonder Park and Bharat Darshan Park – under the concept, at the city’s Sarai Kale Khan and Punjabi Bagh areas, respectively.

Apart from this, the SDMC has also given its nod for the construction of a “Bollywood park” in Jangpura, and a “dinosaur park” in Sarai Kale Khan.

PPP model rejected

SDMC’s Standing Committee chairman B.K. Oberoi said that the civic body will undertake the project at Shaheedi Park, and emphasised that the proposal to execute it on public-private partnership (PPP) model was rejected.

Source of revenue

“The ‘waste-to-art’ concept parks have served us as a crucial source of revenue, so why execute on a PPP model? Bharat Darshan Park was opened to the public in late December last year, and it has generated a revenue of over ₹1 crore in the first month alone. These projects will help streamline our revenue, especially in the long run,” he said, adding that an agency will be hired for the maintenance of the Shaheedi Park project for a period of 10 years.

Spread across 8.5 acres, the Bharat Darshan Park features replicas of 21 monuments from across the country, including the likes of Taj Mahal, Victoria Memorial Hall and Mysore Palace. The project was executed over a period of 22 months, using 350 metric tonnes of waste material. Mr. Oberoi said that the civic body will soon begin the second phase of development at the park, which will feature 17 replicas of historical monuments from 14 States.