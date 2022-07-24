‘Waste­-to-­art’ park at ITO to commemorate freedom struggle

Delhi L­-G lays foundation; 200 tonnes of scrap material to be used

Delhi L­-G lays foundation; 200 tonnes of scrap material to be used

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ park project at Shaheedi Park in ITO.

Based on the concept of “waste-to-art”, the project will see the usage of over 200 tonnes of scrap material – old vehicles, electricity poles and pipes – to create 10 replicas. It will be based on India’s freedom struggle.

Spread across 4.5 acres, the project will be executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at a cost of ₹16.5 crore. The project had received the final nod under the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation in February.

The MCD said the themes chosen for the replicas include cultural and social awareness, the Swadeshi Movement and integration of Princely States, among others.

Solar power panel

“Apart from the 10 replicas, the park will also have three galleries based on various themes of India’s glorious culture, heritage, valor and scientific attainments. It will have a souvenir store and a food court along with ample parking for vehicles. A 140-kilowatt solar power panel will also be established here to take care of the energy needs,” the civic body press note read.

Mr. Saxena has instructed authorities to complete the project by December before the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Landfill inspection

Meanwhile, Mr. Saxena conducted an unscheduled inspection visit to the Ghazipur landfill site. He took stock of the work and the new trommel machine that was brought after his previous visit on May 29.

“Mr. Saxena expressed satisfaction at the ongoing work at all the three landfill sites, wherein 4.3 lakh MT [metric tonnes] of garbage had been removed in June and the target for July had been set at 3.6 lakh MTs due to the rain,” the MCD’s press note read.

It added that the L-G has reiterated his commitment of clearing the three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla in the next 16 months.

Previously, a senior MCD official had said that fresh drone surveys will be conducted to assess the ground situation, height and progress of waste reduction at the three landfill sites. The move had come after Mr. Saxena’s visit to the landfill sites in May. The official said that deployment of drones will be done every two to three months, as per the L-G’s directions.