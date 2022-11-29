Waste flowing into Najafgarh drain to be intercepted

November 29, 2022 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

In a bid to clean the Najafgarh drain, 32 feeder drains flowing into it will be intercepted and their sewage diverted for treatment to nearby Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) by January 15 next year, said a senior official in the Irrigation and Flood Control Department on Monday. The treated water will be used for horticultural purposes, the official added.

“The interception of sewage from these 32 feeder drains will prevent nearly 25% of the total sewage from being discharged into the Najafgarh drain. It will be a crucial step in developing the Najafgarh drain into a clean water body,” the official said, adding that five of these drains have already been tapped.

The feeder drains — 122 in all — are the biggest source of pollution to the 57-km long Najafgarh drain.