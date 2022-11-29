  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro sends Brazil to last 16

Waste flowing into Najafgarh drain to be intercepted

November 29, 2022 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to clean the Najafgarh drain, 32 feeder drains flowing into it will be intercepted and their sewage diverted for treatment to nearby Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) by January 15 next year, said a senior official in the Irrigation and Flood Control Department on Monday. The treated water will be used for horticultural purposes, the official added.

“The interception of sewage from these 32 feeder drains will prevent nearly 25% of the total sewage from being discharged into the Najafgarh drain. It will be a crucial step in developing the Najafgarh drain into a clean water body,” the official said, adding that five of these drains have already been tapped.

The feeder drains — 122 in all — are the biggest source of pollution to the 57-km long Najafgarh drain.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.