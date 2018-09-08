‘Waseem always took a stand against crime’

The brother of 30-year-old Waseem, who was allegedly stabbed to death for intervening in a quarrel over public urination, said the deceased “always took a stand against crime”.

Wearing a pair of blue denims with his brother’s blood on it, he said that Waseem actively helped the police near Kashmere Gate whenever he came across any suspicious activity.

“Snatching and pickpocketing are major issues at Kashmere Gate. Whenever he [Waseem] would see someone suspicious, he would inform the police,” said his younger brother Nadeem.

Talking about Waseem’s family, Nadeem said his sister-in-law Mehreen was pregnant and that the couple was extremely excited about the arrival of their third child.

“They had several plans. They were renovating the house to welcome the baby,” he said.

The couple has two minor daughters, aged 2 and 5 years. Concerned about his sister-in-law, Nadeem said she will have to raise three children all by herself now.

“Our parents expired a few years ago and all three of us [three brothers] live separately. We will see how we can help her [Wasim’s wife],” Nadeem said.

Waseem’s post-mortem was conducted on Friday, the police said.

His body has been taken to Moradabad for burial.