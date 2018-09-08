Delhi

‘Waseem always took a stand against crime’

Waseem’s family waiting outside the mortuary on Friday.

Waseem’s family waiting outside the mortuary on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Hemani Bhandari

more-in

Says brother; speaks about family

The brother of 30-year-old Waseem, who was allegedly stabbed to death for intervening in a quarrel over public urination, said the deceased “always took a stand against crime”.

Wearing a pair of blue denims with his brother’s blood on it, he said that Waseem actively helped the police near Kashmere Gate whenever he came across any suspicious activity.

“Snatching and pickpocketing are major issues at Kashmere Gate. Whenever he [Waseem] would see someone suspicious, he would inform the police,” said his younger brother Nadeem.

Also Read
Waseem’s family waiting outside the mortuary on Friday.

‘Waseem always took a stand against crime’

 

Talking about Waseem’s family, Nadeem said his sister-in-law Mehreen was pregnant and that the couple was extremely excited about the arrival of their third child.

“They had several plans. They were renovating the house to welcome the baby,” he said.

The couple has two minor daughters, aged 2 and 5 years. Concerned about his sister-in-law, Nadeem said she will have to raise three children all by herself now.

“Our parents expired a few years ago and all three of us [three brothers] live separately. We will see how we can help her [Wasim’s wife],” Nadeem said.

Waseem’s post-mortem was conducted on Friday, the police said.

His body has been taken to Moradabad for burial.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
murder
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 7:40:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/waseem-always-took-a-stand-against-crime/article24897638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY