Was threatened by police during raid, says Delhi lawyer

NEW DELHI
Advocate Mehmood Pracha has claimed that a team of Delhi police spent 15 hours raiding his office premises in the city’s Nizamuddin area.
“Delhi Police team just left despite 15 hours of marathon scrutiny of all my office computers, files and even bathrooms. when could find nothing, frustrated, they assaulted me and my associates. If @DelhiPolice doesn’t destroy the Court ordered video recording of the raid, the real masterminds of North East Delhi violence will get exposed. I was repeatedly threatened with the name of @AmitShah Sahab. I thank all the people who supported me. I promise that we will not back down in our Mission Save Constitution. Jai Bhim Jai Bharat,” he said in a series of tweets.
He said it was an attack on the lawyer community. “I am proud that all my juniors stood like rock against the vicious attack on the legal profession,” he tweeted.
On Thursday, a team from the Delhi police’s special cell conducted a search at Mr. Pracha’s office after getting permission from court.
The police said that during the course of a bail matter pertaining to an accused of the northeast Delhi riots, use of a forged notary stamp and creation of allegedly false or manipulated evidence at the hands of certain members of the bar were noticed.
