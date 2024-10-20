Was receiving physiotherapy, not massage in jail, says Jain

Senior AAP leader and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday alleged that the BJP falsely accused him of getting massage in Tihar Jail while he was receiving physiotherapy due to severe pain in his leg. Mr. Jain was on Friday night released on bail after spending nearly two years in prison on money laundering charges.

When asked about CCTV footage of him allegedly getting massage, he said, “Tihar has cameras everywhere, so why doesn’t footage of anything else come out? Why is only my footage available? I was tortured, and that video is an exaggeration.”

“Does anyone ever get a massage fully clothed? The physiotherapist was just doing his job, yet they falsely claimed I was getting a massage,” he added.

He also accused the BJP of playing “dirty politics”.

“They didn’t even want me to receive proper treatment. Was it their intention to kill me? These people have resorted to playing dirty politics. If the BJP is making these claims, why didn’t they release the video earlier? They only started airing it during the Gujarat election,” he said.

He said that the BJP alleged that he drank bottled water, but he bought it from the jail’s canteen, which is available to everyone.

He said that the BJP claimed that he was having lavish meals, but all he had was seasonal fruit and vegetables.

“They never mentioned that I went without food for an entire year and my weight dropped to 40 kg. There’s a canteen where anyone can buy food, and I have all the bills to prove it. When I was released, doctors feared I might die, yet they never mentioned that,” he said.

He also said his future political responsibilities will be decided by the party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed Mr. Jain’s statement about facilities in jail as ridiculous.

“If Satyendar Jain was facing discrimination or being denied legal facilities in jail, why did he remain silent? He should have raised the issue in the court. While the people of Delhi will punish all AAP legislators in the upcoming election, residents of Shakur Basti will deliver the most severe defeat on Satyendar Jain,” he said.

