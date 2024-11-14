 />
Was like entering gas chamber: Priyanka Gandhi on returning to Delhi from Wayanad

"Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X

Updated - November 14, 2024 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A thick layer of smog engulfs the area as the air quality in Delhi touches the ‘severe’ category in New Delhi.

A thick layer of smog engulfs the area as the air quality in Delhi touches the ‘severe’ category in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has returned to Delhi from Kerala's Wayanad after contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll, said coming back to the national capital was like entering a "gas chamber" and called for "putting our heads together" and finding a solution for cleaner air.

The Congress general secretary said Delhi's pollution gets worse every year.

"Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air," she said in a post on X.

"Delhi's pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It's beyond this party or that, it's practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it," Ms. Gandhi said.

Ms. Gandhi has made her electoral debut from Wayanad polling for which took place on Wednesday.

She has thanked people for exercising their franchise and said they are an inspiration for her to work even harder as well as keep fighting for the ideals the nation was built on.

A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:15 pm IST

