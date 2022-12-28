Warmer conditions likely today in Delhi

December 28, 2022 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

The maximum temperature of Delhi was 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s normal, on Tuesday. The minimum temperature was 5.6 degrees Celsius, on degree less than the normal, and it is likely to remain at 5-8 degrees Celsius during the week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moderate to dense fog in the morning and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius are forecast for Wednesday. The air quality of the city continued to the “very poor” category on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

“The air quality is likely to remain in very poor category on December 27. The air quality is likely to improve and reach in poor category on December 28 and 29. The air quality is likely to reach in ‘very poor’ category on December 30. The outlook for subsequent six days: The air quality is likely to remain largely in poor to very poor category,” according to the central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.