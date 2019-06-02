Delhi

Warehouse employee run over by truck; driver held

A 34-year-old worker at a warehouse in Dwarka was killed after a truck, from which he was unloading articles, allegedly ran him over on Friday evening, the police said. The accused driver, Santosh Yadav, has been arrested, they said.

The warehouse belonged to an online shopping outlet and the tempo had come there to deliver articles. Gajendra Singh was unloading when the driver reversed the tempo, not realising that the victim was standing at the back. “The driver tried to help the victim but he had been severely injured. Gajendra was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

Case registered

A case has been registered by the police on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

