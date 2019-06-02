Warehouse employee run over by truck; driver held

A 34-year-old worker at a warehouse in Dwarka was killed after a truck, from which he was unloading articles, allegedly ran him over on Friday evening, the police said. The accused driver, Santosh Yadav, has been arrested, they said.
The warehouse belonged to an online shopping outlet and the tempo had come there to deliver articles. Gajendra Singh was unloading when the driver reversed the tempo, not realising that the victim was standing at the back. “The driver tried to help the victim but he had been severely injured. Gajendra was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared dead,” the officer said.
Case registered
A case has been registered by the police on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor