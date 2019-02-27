Ward-level panels for solid waste management

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Adesh Gupta on Tuesday announced setting up of ward level ‘Safai Nigrani Samitis’ to help implement solid waste management by-laws.

The ward level committees will comprise members of resident welfare associations, market association, Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, and representatives from each department of the corporation at zonal level, the civic body said in a statement. Councillors of the area will be the ‘ex-officio’ chairperson of the committee. These committees will be responsible for creating and implementing ward level ‘Swachhata Plans.’

The Mayor made the announcement at a workshop organised to encourage citizens to undertake municipal solid waste management at source. The workshop was inaugurated by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and attended by senior officials of the corporation.

Different aspects of segregation of municipal solid waste at source were illustrated in association with Urja (United Residents Joint Action), a resident welfare umbrella group. In a tweet, Urja termed it “an excellent step towards building political, official and public participation in SWM.”