War of words over services intensifies, Atishi says not all powers rest with L-G

The power tussle between the AAP government and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena escalated on Friday as three separate developments related to the control over bureaucracy came to light.

Services Minister Atishi wrote to the L-G asserting that the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023 had given only certain powers in relation to the Services Department to him and that those powers were to be exercised on recommendations made by the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA). “Therefore, in light of the order of the Supreme Court and the GNCTD Amendment Act, all other powers in relation to services that have not been conferred on the L-G or the NCCSA, are to be exercised by the elected government of Delhi, comprising the Council of Ministers,” Ms. Atishi said in a communication. This was in connection to her statement on Thursday that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar refused to follow her directions that her prior approval was required to put all proposals for transfer and posting of officials before the NCCSA.

Ms. Atishi noted that the Chief Secretary said that effective executive control over all matters related to “services and vigilance will lie with the Central government and the L-G, and not with the elected government”.

“The elected government disagrees with this legal interpretation,” she said.

There was no immediate response from the L-G’s office.

Earlier in the day, she also wrote to the Principal Secretary (Finance) saying that despite her approving ₹100 crore for 12 Delhi government colleges on June 28, the funds had not been released. She said the quarterly grant should be released without any further delay and the reason for the delay must be found out.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that developmental work had stopped due to the “arbitrary sacking” of fellows and consultants appointed by the government. Sources at the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Delhi government’s promise in last year’s budget to provide 20 lakh new job opportunities in five years had come to a halt due to the sudden dismissal of the fellows by the Services Department following the L-G’s approval.

In a separate development, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel accused Mr. Saxena of leaking sensitive information to the media. Earlier this week, Raj Niwas officials had said that the L-G had referred a Vigilance Directorate request to the Speaker for the prosecution of AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi in a corruption case. “I learnt this from the media. I have not received any communication from the L-G seeking my sanction,” he said at a press meet.

