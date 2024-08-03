ADVERTISEMENT

War of words continues over deaths of mother, son who drowned in a drain 

Updated - August 03, 2024 12:21 am IST

Published - August 03, 2024 12:17 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Senior AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Two days after a 23-year-old woman and her three-year-old son drowned in a drain, the war of words over the issue continued on Friday.

A day earlier the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) traded charges over the incident, with each agency claiming that the responsibility of maintaining the drain lay with the other.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the BJP over its “silence” on the deaths, sought financial support for the victims’ family and demanded action against the guilty officials. AAP said it will stage a demonstration outside Raj Niwas on Saturday.

In response, Raj Niwas issued a statement which termed statements by AAP leaders “patently false, deliberately, misleading, and blatantly improper”.

The L-G office said, “While this is undoubtedly another example of abuse and scoot typical of AAP and its leadership, the fact of the matter is that the drain in which the unfortunate incident of drowning happened at Khoda Colony belonged to the MCD under the control of AAP.” The statement added that the portion of the drain with the civic body was neither de-silted nor covered.

‘Double standards’

Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of “double standards”, claiming that a BJP spokesperson visited the spot soon after the incident.

“But ever since it became clear that the drain belongs to DDA, they (BJP leaders) have maintained silence. The L-G is the DDA Chairperson,” Mr. Rai said.

AAP MLA and DDA member Dilip Pandey wrote a letter to the L-G demanding compensation for the kin of the two victims.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva condoled the deaths and called for an investigation to find which agency was responsible for the mishap. “Concerned civic agency officials should be prosecuted and compensation paid to the bereaved family,” he said.

