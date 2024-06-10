War of words between Atishi, Haryana CM over supply of water to Delhi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, saying the Capital was facing a major water crisis and asking him to ensure that 1,050 cusecs of water is released in the Yamuna river through the Munak canal. The Minister has been blaming the BJP’s Haryana government for the water crisis in the city, accusing it of not giving the national capital its due share of water.

Hitting back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Delhi government, Mr. Saini said Haryana has been supplying water to Delhi over and above its share and accused AAP of levelling baseless allegations. “Lying is in the Aam Aadmi Party’s DNA. They work only by relying on lies,” the Haryana CM said at a press conference. He added that the Delhi government could ask the government of Punjab, where AAP is in power, to supply water through the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal so that Haryana’s water shortage could also be resolved.

L-G to meet Atishi

Ms. Atishi sought time from Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for an emergency meeting “to apprise him of the inadequate water being released by Haryana from the Munak canal.”

Raj Niwas replied saying the L-G will meet the Minister at 11 a.m. on Monday. Meanwhile, it has asked officials to ascertain the actual quantity of water released by the governments of Himachal and Haryana, find what measures have been undertaken to check the wastage and leakage of water in Delhi, and ascertain the status of the desisting of the Wazirabad reservoir as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Minister told Mr. Saxena that “the seven water treatment plants in Delhi are dependent on the 1,050 cusecs of water from the Munak canal. However, this (water supply) has been reduced to 840 cusecs. If the amount of water does not increase today, the water situation across Delhi will worsen in 1-2 days”.

In her letter to the Haryana Chief Minister, Ms. Atishi said, “According to the agreement in the 53rd meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board, which was convened on May 2018, around 1,050 cusecs (i.e. 568 MGD) of water was allocated to Delhi.”

“Considering the transmission loss, the allocation of 1,050 cusecs at Munak corresponds to about 1,013 cusecs (i.e. 548 MGD). This is measured by Delhi at the Bawana contact point, where the water enters Delhi, where flow meters have been installed by Delhi,” she added.

“The flow meters have been checked by the representatives of the Upper Yamuna River Board last week itself,” she also said, adding that on average, the water received at the Bawana contact point even in the summer is between 980 and 1,030 cusecs.

‘Will let water pass’

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital on Friday and asked Haryana to give the water the “right of passage”.

At Sunday’s press conference, Mr. Saini said, “If water comes from Himachal Pradesh, it will be given entirely to Delhi, and there will be no problem.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Ms. Atishi made false claims in her letter to the Haryana Chief Minister.

“Data available at the Delhi Jal Board [DJB] shows that Haryana has been releasing more than the required share of water. If there is a shortage, it is not due to Haryana,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

He added that the DJB, with the consent of the Haryana government, also draws water directly from the Yamuna. “Atishi, while writing the letter, cleverly concealed the data of water drawn directly from the Yamuna by the DJB to show a shortage,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

The BJP on Saturday wrote to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel demanding a special session of the House to discuss the prevailing water crisis “caused by mismanagement of the Delhi government”. The water released by Himachal Pradesh was scheduled to reach Delhi on Sunday.