War of words as L-G objects to healthcare scheme

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s scheme to pay for government hospital patients to have diagnostic tests and surgeries at private labs and hospitals was “unworkable” after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s objections, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Mr. Jain said that the L-G had asked the government to add an income cap to the “quality health for all scheme” so that “rich people” don’t benefit from it. The AAP government had in early 2017 announced that patients would be referred for free tests at private labs. In July, the government had started referring patients to private hospitals for free surgeries as well.

Referring to the government’s proposal for home delivery of services, which Mr. Baijal sent back with observations last week, Mr. Jain said the L-G had once again objected to a scheme without understanding the ground reality.

Mr. Jain said that about 11,000 people had availed of the free tests scheme till November 30, 2017. Under the scheme, if a test cannot be done at a government hospital for any reason, then the patient can be referred to one of the 67 private labs or hospitals empanelled. For surgeries, due to long waiting times, a patient can have the procedure done at any of the 44 private hospital empanelled if the government hospital makes him or her wait more than a month.

While a pilot has been functional since early 2017, the Cabinet passed the scheme on December 12, 2017 and sent it to the L-G for approval. The government had proposed that any Delhi resident, irrespective of income, would be eligible. The L-G, however, asked the government to set a maximum income criteria for beneficiaries.

“This is reverse discrimination. We believe in health for all,” said Mr. Jain, adding that those who could afford private healthcare already went to private hospitals.

He added that the government would need to hire staff to verify income details of all patients, which would only increase paper work. Patients would need to get income certificates, which would mean they have to visit their local sub-divisional magistrate’s office. This would lead to a system of touts to help people get income certificates, the government statement said.

Bribery, harassment

“Often, the amount of bribe would be more that the cost of test. Rather than face harassment, waste critical time and pay huge bribes, most people may not avail this scheme, thus rendering this scheme ineffective,” the statement read.

The government also pointed out that it had not asked for any funding from the Centre or levied new taxes for the scheme.

The government said the L-G had also asked for an income criteria to be added for those getting tests done through Mohalla Clinics.

“Right now, no payments of any kind are accepted in any Mohalla Clinics and polyclinics. Now, additional staff would need to be deployed to receive payments from ‘rich’ patients for diagnostics tests,” the statement said.

Mr. Jain added that had the L-G discussed his concerns with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or ministers, then the issues could have been addressed.