Waqf board to give ₹5 lakh to kin of those killed in protests

Delhi Waqf Board on Saturday said they will give ₹5 lakh to families of people who have died across the country during protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizen (Amendment) Act.

“This is a fight to save the country and the Constitution,” said Board chairman Amanatullah Khan. In a Facebook post, he claimed that several people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka’s Mangaluru during protests due to “police bullets”.

The AAP MLA said that currently they are thinking about giving compensation to only protesters. On giving financial assistance to the families of injured policemen, Mr. Khan, said: “We will think about it.” Earlier, Mr. Khan had provided financial help of ₹5 lakh and a permanent job at the Board to Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Minhajuddin, who lost sight in his left eye after police entered the campus and allegedly baton-charged students last week.