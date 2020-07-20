Waqf Board team to assess damage to mosque’s dome

The Delhi Waqf Board on Monday set up a technical team to inspect the damages caused by heavy rain and lightning on Sunday to the dome of Masjid Mubarak Begum in Bazaar Hauz Qazi.
The mosque, almost 200 years old, is looked after by the Board.
Himal Akhtar, a member of the Delhi Waqf Board said, “We have constituted a technical team that has been sent to the site to study the damages and prepare a report that will be submitted to the Board. The Board will then come up with a plan on how to restore it by taking suggestions from conservation experts.”
Author and historian William Darlymple took to Twitter to share an anecdote about the Masjid and where it got its name from. He tweeted, “Mubarak Begum was wife of Sir David Ochterlony. She started off as a Brahmin girl in Pune, found her way to Delhi where she converted to Islam and married Ochterlony, who built her the last great Mughal tomb, Mubarak Bagh. She then remarried a noble who fought the British in 1857.”
Mr. Darlymple has made references to Mubarak Begum in his book White Mughals.
