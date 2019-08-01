Wanted man arrestedafter gunfight in Noida

A man wanted in connection with half-a-dozen criminal cases was held here on Wednesday following a gunfight with the police.

This is the third such encounter in as many days in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Accused Anil alias Padaka was arrested on the FNG-Pusta Road. “Anil was carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. He suffered a bullet injury during the encounter with the police and was taken to a hospital for treatment and then taken into custody,” Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

“He had six cases of loot, robbery and murder registered against him at Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr,” he said. His aide managed to escape.

On Tuesday, a gangster carrying a reward of ₹25,000 and wanted in nearly a dozen cases of loot and illicit liquor trade was held after a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida.

On Monday, the Noida Police had nabbed Sachin Thakur, mastermind of a robbery at the corporate office of Mahagun Group, after a gunfight. He was carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh