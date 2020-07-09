Wanted criminal who escaped custody held in Bengal

A wanted criminal who escaped police custody by throwing chilli powder in the eyes of officers in 2018 has been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwaha said that the accused, Sandeep alias Dhillu Pahalwan, who was carrying a bounty of ₹2 lakh and was wanted in several cases of murder and Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, was arrested on Wednesday from West Bengal’s Siliguri.

The police said that the accused is associated with the Sunil Tillu gang, who are rivals of Jitender Gogi gang. Sandeep is involved in 22 cases of murder, extortion, robbery and dacoity among other cases and was last arrested in 2013. However, in February 2018, he was taken for dental check-up at Maulana Azad Medical College from where he escaped police custody. He and his accomplices threw chilli powder in the eyes of officers and also fired at the police party escorting him.