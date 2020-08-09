Wanted criminal lands in police net

NEW DELHI

09 August 2020 00:18 IST

Involved in several crimes, he had a bounty of ₹1 lakh

A wanted criminal, involved in more than 32 cases of heinous crime, including charges of MCOCA has been arrested, the police said on Saturday. His accomplice was also arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Rishi Raj alias Lambu who had a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his arrest and his accomplice Love Tomar who had a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. The two were arrested on a tip-off on Friday.

The police said that the accused’s father was a farmer and he was also involved in agriculture. However, he fell in bad company and started keeping firearms. He was first arrested in 2004 in a theft case and then arrested several times in cases of robbery, attempt to murder, Arms Act, assault on police among others.

The police said that in 2019, he came in touch with one Naresh Shetty in Bhondsi jail and both planned to extort money from jewellers in Najafgarh and adjoining areas.