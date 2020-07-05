Delhi

Wanted criminal held in Greater Noida

An alleged criminal, wanted in at least half a dozen cases, including robbery and attempted murder, was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Greater Noida on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place when the accused was intercepted by officials from the local Dadri police station near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway early on Saturday, the police said. The accused, Irshad, was fleeing on a motorcycle when the cross-firing broke out and he got shot in the leg in retaliatory action by the police.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 9:07:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/wanted-criminal-held-in-greater-noida/article31993029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY