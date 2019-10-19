Delhi

Wanted criminal from U.P. held after shoot-out

NEW DELHI A 49-year-old wanted criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire near Moolchand metro station in the small hours of Friday, the police said.

The accused was wanted in several cases of robbery, dacoity, theft among others.

DCP (Crime Branch) Dr. Ram Gopal Naik said that the accused has been identified as Iqbal alias Guddu from U.P.’s Bulandshahr.

