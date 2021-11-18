Wanted criminal arrested after exchange of fire

New Delhi

18 November 2021 01:25 IST

He was wanted in a MCOCA case

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a key member and a sharpshooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya Gang, wanted in a MCOCA case, after an exchange of fire in Rohini on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Praveen Tyagi (32), was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh. He was an active member of the notorious inter-State gang.

Police said that he was currently heading the gang of another criminal namely Parvesh Khera as all the members of the gang are imprisoned.

Advertising

Advertising

Specific tip-off

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that after consistently tracking Tyagi’s hideouts across States, they received information regarding his movements on November 17. Police received a specific tip-off that he will pass through Khera-Bawana Road. Subsequently, a trap was laid. When he arrived at the spot, police signalled him to stop but he didn’t do so and started firing at the police party. Eventually, he was overpowered by police personnel and arrested.

Police said that Tyagi was initially in touch with the gang of Sweekar Luthra, which was involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency. Later on, he joined the gang of Parvesh Khera, which carried out extortion. He then joined Tillu Tajpuriya Gang and was imprisoned for a year before being granted bail in 2019.

After the registration of a MCOCA case against him, he was evading arrest and was also involved in an attempt to murder case recently, the DCP said.