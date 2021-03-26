Wanted criminal, accomplice arrested after brief encounter

NEW DELHI

26 March 2021 00:11 IST

In a rare instance, a woman S-I also part of the operation

One of the top 10 rewarded criminals and his accomplice were arrested after a brief of exchange of fire near Bhairon Marg, police said on Thursday. In a rare instance, a woman Sub Inspector was also a part of this operation.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shibesh Singh said that the accused have been identified as Rohit Chaudhary and his associate Praveen alias Titu, both residents of south Delhi’s Aya Nagar.

A reward of ₹3.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh was announced on Chaudhary and Praveen’s arrest respectively by Delhi Police and ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 by U.P. Police. The accused are involved in cases of murder, kidnapping for ransom, and MCOC Act among others.

Police said that an information was received that Chaudhary and Praveen would come near Bhairon Marg, after which a team including Sub Inspector Priyanka was formed and a trap was laid. A car was then spotted coming towards the police barricades. It then crashed and stopped. Occupants of the car fired at the police party but their bulletproof jackets saved them. Police also retaliated and fired at the accused who got hit in the legs and sustained injuries.

Fake identities

During a search of the vehicle, several fake identities and mobile phones and dongles were recovered. Accused were using fake identities to stay in different hotels at different locations. Mobile phones and dongles were used for communicating with other gang members through internet calling applications, police said.

Talking about a woman officer being part of the encounter team, Mr. Singh said that a MCOCA case was registered against Chaudhary in October last year and she has been working on the case since. “The Sub Inspector is technologically sound and she has done a great job in tracking the accused. Her inputs were valuable and it was only fair and important that she was a part of the team at all times”.