Arvind Kejriwal says he wants to work in coordination with the Centre

Addressing thousands of people after taking oath for the third term as Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that he has “forgiven” his opponents for the remarks that they had made about him during the election campaign and that he would like to work in coordination with the Central government to develop Delhi into the best city in the world.

“I invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this function as I wanted to seek his blessings for smooth governance but he could not attend due to some prior commitments. I assure all Delhiites that no matter which party they voted for, you are a part of my family and I will work for you irrespective of party affiliation, religion, caste, rich or poor,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He dedicated his victory to the people of Delhi and said that they had ushered in a new kind of politics — “politics of work” — and that the entire country was looking towards the work that the Delhi government had done. “Your son has taken oath for the third time as the Delhi Chief Minister. This is not my victory but yours. For the past five years, we have worked to make the lives of every person in the Delhi better and we will continue to do the same in the next five years as well,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that his government was often criticised for making everything free but God had made everything free in this world. “When a mother loves her child or makes a sacrifice, that love is free in the same way, Kejriwal loves his Delhiites and Delhiites love Kejriwal and this love is free. How can I charge a fee from a child in a Delhi government school.”

Mr. Kejriwal ended his address by singing the Hindi version of the song ‘We Shall Overcome’ and asked the audience to sing along.